NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An iconic South Florida high school football field is getting a name change following a major partnership with Adidas.

As part of the partnership, Traz Powell Stadium has been renamed to Adidas Field at Traz Powell Stadium.

The stadium is home to several schools, including Miami Northwestern, Booker T. Washington and Miami Central.

Each student-athlete with the Greater Miami Athletic Conference also received new Adidas-branded uniforms.

“Me and my guys love it. You know, Adidas is always showing love to us, giving us new apparel, socks, shoes, all that, so we really appreciate that and it’s a blessing,” said Immanuel Simmons, who plays for Miami Northwestern.

