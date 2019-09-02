South Florida community collects donations for Dorian-ravaged Bahamas

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Organizations across South Florida are finding ways to help the Bahamas, as Hurricane Dorian continues to linger over the islands.

Hurricane relief efforts were underway Monday at the Smile Trust to collect donations and supplies.

Valencia Gunder, director of the Smile Trust, speaking at their community emergency operations center at 5120 NW 24th Ave. , said that they are asking for the following:

Non-perishable foods

Baby items (diapers, wipes, formula, etc.)

Hygiene products

Feminine hygiene products

Water

Chainsaws

Tents

Shovels

First-Aid kits

Medical supplies

The Smile Trust asked that people do not donate any clothing.

Gunder said that they’ll try to ship the supplies to the Bahamas by next Monday or Tuesday to give the Bahamian government time to assess the damage wrought by Dorian.

The Smile Trust is not alone in giving back to the Bahamas in their time of need.

Christ Episcopal Church at 3481 Hibiscus Street in Coconut Grove is also lending a hand via a hurricane relief drive organized by the City of Miami.

“We here in Miami have been lucky to have been spared, and so a lot of us have a lot of things, a lot of water and supplies that we might’ve gotten in our preparation,” Father Jonathan Archer said. “Bring it here, so that we can get it to those who really need it.”

Meanwhile, the Global Empowerment Mission is gathering donations at 340 NE 59th Terrace in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood. The organization has a history of offering relief in the wake of disasters.

“The team is ready to go, you see the team is already here,” Michael Capponi, director of Global Empowerment Mission, said. “It’s a major tragedy. From my experience in disasters, this is probably the hardest impact I’ve ever seen.”

Gunder commented on other communities in South Florida collaborating to do everything they can to help their friends in the Bahamas.

“It’s a deep connection,” Gunder said. “Miami has a very large Bahamian population. I mean, the history of Miami was started with the Bahamian people, so it’s a really big thing for us to respond directly to the Bahamas because they’ve always been there for Miami.”

If you wish to donate money to the Bahamas, visit the Smile Trust’s website at mthsmile.com.

Besides the community emergency operations center of the Smile Trust, you can also drop off donations and supplies at the following locations:

From 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. only:

Greater St. Paul AME Church: 3680 Thomas Ave.

Christ Episcopal Church: 3475 William Ave.

Accepting donations 24 hours:

Fire Station 1: 144 NE Fifth St.

Fire Station 2: 1901 N. Miami Ave.

Fire Station 3: 1103 NW Seventh St.

Fire Station 4: 1105 SW Second Ave.

Fire Station 5: 1200 NW 20th St.

Fire Station 6: 701 NW 36th St.

Fire Station 7: 314 Beacom Blvd.

Fire Station 8: 2975 Oak Ave.

Fire Station 9: 69 NE 62nd St.

Fire Station 10: 4101 NW Seventh St.

Fire Station 11: 5920 West Flagler St.

Fire Station 12: 1455 NW 46th St.

Fire Station 13: 185 NE 82nd Terrace

Fire Station 14: 2119 S 19th St.

