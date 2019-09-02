Broward business group sets up Hurricane Dorian relief drive for Bahamas

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of business people in Broward County with ties to the Bahamas have started a relief drive for the Caribbean islands.

They are using their connections to arrange for donated supplies to be delivered to the Bahamas via chartered vessels and Tropic Ocean Airways.

You can drop off your donations at the following locations:

Riverside Market

608 SW 12th Ave, Fort Lauderdale

3218 SE 6th Street, Fort Lauderdale

6900 Cypress Road, Plantation

350 SW 34th Street, Dania Beach

