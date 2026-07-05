MIAMI (WSVN) - Fourth of July is a major chapter in the history of the country, and people in South Florida made sure to celebrate with a bang.

Fireworks lit up the sky on Saturday, as Americans celebrated the Fourth of July, 250 years of independence.

A celebration was held at Bayfront Park called ‘250 United,’ which included a drone show.

“It’s great that the 250th anniversary is the same time as the World Cup. So, I think it’s going to be a really special year to celebrate here,” said attendee Isabella Lopez.

The FIFA Fan Festival at Bayfront Park turned into a party, celebrating soccer and countries from around the world, and the U.S.

“We’re grateful to be here, America 250,” said attendee Albert Guerra.

“Celebrate the Fourth, and because like we love FIFA,” said attendee Isabella Guerra.

People in cities throughout South Florida honored America’s birthday.

Music echoed throughout Tropical Park on Saturday afternoon. People danced, played games, and spent time with their family.

“To me as an immigrant, being American is a second chance. It’s actually having a better life. It’s actually having a better future for my daughter,” said an attendee.

Similar celebrations happened in Fort Lauderdale, along Las Olas and Miami Beach.

“Everybody enjoy and be proud of USA. Let’s go,” said Elisa Thomas.

The holiday means so much to so many.

“I was born here. My parents are immigrants. Every day they tell me how happier they are to be here, so it just feels great to celebrate it,” said an attendee.

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