(WSVN) - With the final days before the official start of the FIFA World Cup ticking down, 7Sports has a crash course on all the basics for those looking to get into soccer.

Soccer, or if you prefer, fútbol, is called the beautiful game for its fluid and artistic style of play.

Eric Wynalda has played in three World Cups for the United States. He said the atmosphere playing in the big tournament is unmatched.

“One of the greatest things about a World Cup is that it is countries from all around the world,” said Wynalda. “Embrace it man, it’s the eclectic party that you’ve never been to.”

To prepare fans for the biggest sporting event in the world, here are some basic details you need to know:

The grass field is 115 by nearly 75 yards.

There are 11 players per team, including the goalkeeper. Only the keeper can use his hands.

There are two 45-minute halves, plus stoppage time for injuries.

A player is offsides when they are ahead of everyone including the ball, if they are part of the play.

A foul by a player for tripping or pushing can result in a yellow card as a warning. If the referee deems it to be an excessive foul, that’s a red card. That player is then ejected for the rest of the match, and his team has to play a man down.



Author Nick Greene recently released his latest book, “How to Watch Soccer Like a Genuis.”

“I think diehard fans of the sport are going to learn a ton, there’s lots in there for them, and also people who are just casually interested and want to learn what’s the deal with penalty kicks, you know, ‘Where’d those come from? Why can’t you use your hands?’ Simple stuff like that, that people often take for granted at the start of the World Cup is important,” said Greene. “My hope is just the people who are maybe curious or have never sat through a full 90 minute match and are wondering what to expect, I think it’s a pretty fun way to get into that.”

The World Cup matches will be played across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

A record 48 teams will compete, the previous number being 32. What should we all expect on and off the pitch?

“It’s a series of All-Star games every single day in international football, it’s the best international competition you’re ever going to see,” said three-time U.S. World Cup goalkeeper Tony Meola. “There will be players that they will be attracted to, there’ll be teams that they’ll be attracted to. Some will be attracted to the fact the game is one big party sometimes.”

Miami will host seven World Cup matches. The first of those matches will be between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia on June 15 at Miami Stadium.

WSVN-7 will be your home for all the World Cup action. Coverage for the tournament begins when Mexico takes on South Africa on Thursday at 1 p.m.

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