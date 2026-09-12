MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people were killed and two people were hospitalized after a shooting in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

Officers said that the gunfire started inside a home on Northwest 17th Avenue and Third Street on Saturday morning.

Miami Police described the shooting as possibly domestic in nature.

Officers responded to the scene where they discovered three adults who were shot and a 13-year-old girl who suffered minor lacerations to the head.

Miami Fire Rescue officials later arrived and declared two of the adults deceased.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, a man with multiple gunshot wounds was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, and the teen was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Maurice Fortune, a resident, said that he did not expect it to happen.

“I didn’t expect this here,” he said. “With me being a new resident in Miami, it’s definitely surprising.”

Officers shut down the street with crime scene tape, with investigators searching for clues inside and outside of the home.

7News cameras captured a man in the back of a patrol car, but it is unknown if the individual is connected to the shooting.

There has been no word from authorities on if anyone is in custody as of Sunday morning.

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