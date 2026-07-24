MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in North Beach that left a teenage boy dead and led deputies to take a young man into custody.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office units responded to the scene of the incident along the 700 block of 81st Street, near Hawthorne Avenue, just south of Surfside, Friday morning.

MDSO officials said they responded to a home to serve a warrant having to do with possession of firearms by convicted felons.

According to Miami-Dade County Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz, deputies announced their presence, knocked multiple times and identified themselves before making entry into the residence.

Investigators said the 17-year-old subject walked out of his bedroom while holding a handgun with an extended magazine, and a deputy fired their firearm in response.

Area residents told 7News that they heard three or four gunshots around at around 6 a.m.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cordero-Stutz said deputies took the 18-year-old subject into custody without incident.

Investigators said both subjects are registered gang members and have an extensive criminal past involving firearms. Both were wearing ankle monitors at the time of the shooting.

7Skyforce hovered above a heavy law enforcement presence near a home.

Detectives have not provided further details about the incident, including the number of people injured, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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