Severe thunderstorms sweeping through South Florida have led to numerous flight delays and cancellations at Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, with more disruptions expected throughout the day.

Doppler radar around 8:30 a.m. indicated heavy rainfall due to thunderstorms, with minor flooding expected. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen with additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches expected.

⚠️ #WeatherAdvisory (06/11/24) ⚠️

Inclement weather will affect flights. If you're traveling, please contact your airline for the latest updates. We’re also under a flood watch. Before heading to the airport, please check local conditions and avoid driving through flooded areas. pic.twitter.com/1SjlCpgc80 — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) June 11, 2024

Minor flooding is anticipated in low-lying and poor drainage areas, with water over roadways in some locations. Areas expected to experience flooding include Miami, Miami Beach, Surfside, North Miami, Miami Shores, Fisher Island, Bay Harbor Islands, and Bal Harbour.

Travelers are strongly advised to confirm their flights with their airlines before heading to either airport.

In addition to flight disruptions, a flood watch is in effect for all South Florida counties through Wednesday evening.

County authorities are closely monitoring the situation and are prepared to respond to potential flooding.

Drivers heading to MIA and FLL should take precautions considering the inclement weather in their area and avoid driving through flooded zones.

Travelers and residents alike are urged to stay informed about weather updates and heed all advisories to navigate the severe weather conditions safely.

