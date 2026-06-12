DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A massive build up of seaweed across South Florida beaches is keeping beachgoers out of the water.

Quinton, from Indiana, is far from the only person noticing it. Some determined swimmers had to climb over the piles of seaweed just to reach the water in Dania Beach, Friday.

“You smell it, not pleasant,” said Quinton. “It was so bad, about a quarter of a football field out there, it’s like you can’t get in there.”

The piles of seaweed, called sargassum, have not only floated along the shore but washed up and dried out on the beach as well.

For many beachgoers, the ever-present piles of sargassum built up right along the shoreline dulls some of the excitement of spending a day in the sun.

“A little bit of a disappointment, especially coming from the other side of the country,” said a beachgoer.

The problematic beach experience is magnified now with thousands of tourists expected to come to South Florida for the FIFA World Cup, as sparkling beaches are normally a huge attraction for visitors.

“In this area, its really bad. Here, it looks more cleaner,” said a beachgoer.

Dr. Marc Shapyro, from the Memorial Healthcare System, said while the huge floating mats of aquatic plants provide a protective environment for all sorts of infant sea life, it’s not something beachgoers should hang around.

“It’s a housing environment, it’s a floating condominium,” said Shapyro.

Shapyro said sargassum releases an overwhelmingly unpleasant aroma as it decomposes over time.

“When it hits the shore, it starts to degrade and when it decomposes, it’s not just ugly — it releases hydrogen sulfide, which has an awful egg-smelling condition.”

He said that odor could cause problems for anyone with respiratory conditions, like asthma or allergies, and could also contain dangerous bacteria.

“We don’t like it, our tourists don’t like it, our FIFA friends that are coming into town won’t like it,” said Shapyro. “Some people will be more prone to developing respiratory problems, blistering infections, or worst case scenario — bacterial infections.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration daily tracking map from Thursday showed that the risk of a glut of sargassum was high from Miami-Dade County, stretching far south through the Keys, with Broward sitting at a medium risk.

The influx of sargassum began over a decade ago, with warmer water temperatures and shifts in the currents.

As cities and counties do their best to clean it up, experts have suggested to stay informed and try to steer clear if it poses a health risk.

Some beachgoers said they won’t be deterred from enjoying the sands of South Florida despite the ugly presence of sargassum.

“We got the whole family this weekend so we’re gonna enjoy a good summer out here,” said a beachgoer.

Shapyro also emphasized that people with any open wounds, like minor cuts and scrapes, should avoid coming in contact with sargassum to avoid any risk of bacterial infections.

Experts say the summer months between June and August is when beachgoers can expect the highest volume of sargassum to wash up on shorelines across South Florida.

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