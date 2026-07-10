OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A search is underway for a missing man from Opa-locka.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies said Malcolm Jamal Cushion was last seen on Tuesday leaving the 15000 Block of NW 27 Avenue Jackson Community Mental Health Center and heading northbound.

Cushion stands 5 feet and 7 inches and weighs 168 pounds.

He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing teal scrubs.

Deputies said he may be in need of services.

Anyone with information on Cushion’s whereabouts should contact Deputy D. Guzman, at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3292 (Desk), email u309125@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477)

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