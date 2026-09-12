MIAMI (WSVN) - Detectives are on the lookout for a missing man from the City of Miami.

Jose Luis Querol, 83, was last seen at 135 SW 19th Avenue in Miami’s Little Havana on September 11th.

Querol stands at 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs 165 pounds.

He has brown eyes and balding salt and pepper hair.

According to officers, he was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information on Querol’s whereabouts should contact Detective D. Reyes or any on-duty Detective of the City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305) 603-6300.

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