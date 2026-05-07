NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A search is underway for a missing elderly man from North Miami Beach.

Detectives from the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said 80-year-old Gerardo Lopez went missing on May 3rd at approximately 1:15 p.m. after being discharged from Jackson Memorial Hospital North.

Lopez stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds.

He has hazel eyes, white balding hair, and was last seen wearing a white short, blue jeans, and shoes with an unknown color.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact MDSO Deputy D. Guzman at 305-715-3300 (office), 305-715-3292 (desk), email u309125@mdso.com or call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477)

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