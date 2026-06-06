MIAMI (WSVN) - Detectives with the Miami Dade Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are seeking the public’s help to locate an elderly woman who was reported missing from Miami.

According to MDSO, 71-year-old Mary Maruri was last seen on Friday afternoon in the 5300 block of Southwest 62nd Avenue in Miami.

Maruri stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has green eyes and black hair, and was last seen wearing a shirt with an unknown color, black pants, and shoes with an unknown color.

Officials said Maruri may be in the company of her dog.

Anyone with information on Maruri should contact Deputy D. Guzman, at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3257 (Desk), email u308129@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477)

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