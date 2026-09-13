MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for an elderly woman who was reported missing from Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, Rochelle Denise Mans was last seen on Sept. 13, 2026 at 1400 Northwest 12th Avenue at 3 a.m.

Mans stands 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing brown leggings, open-toe shoes, and a blanket at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Marrero or any on-duty Detective of the City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at (305) 603-6300.

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