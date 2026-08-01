MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials are on the lookout for a missing 30-year-old woman from Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood.

City of Miami Police said Melanie Russo was last seen in this neighborhood on Thursday.

She stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black Nike sports bra with black shorts, white Nike socks and white Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information on Russo’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective J. Diaz or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@Miami-Police.Org.

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