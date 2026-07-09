MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Gardens Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile female.

Seventeen-year-old Nepty Suset Lezama was last seen walking away from her home in the area of 3800 Northwest 183rd Street in Miami Gardens on July 7 at about 9:00 a.m. She has not been seen, nor heard from, since.

Lezama stands at 5 feet and weighs 110 pounds.

She has brown eyes, long brown hair, and was last seen wearing a blue off-the-shoulder shirt, gray joggers, and black Crocs.

Anyone with information regarding this missing person should contact the Miami Gardens Police Department at 305-474-2100.

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