NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 89-year-old man who suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Detectives say Byron Davalos was last seen Oct. 15 around the 1000 Block of NE 203 Street.

It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.

Officers say he has gray, balding hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Davalos was last seen driving a black 2013 Kia Soul, with the tag of KGBV28.

The missing person has made contact with the reporter from a Shell gas station located at 70 Crandon Boulevard in Key Biscayne. He may be in need of services.

Anyone with information on Davalos’ whereabouts is asked to contact Deputy M. Eloi, at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3275 (Desk), email u305897@mdpd.net or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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