MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing elderly man.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, 90-year-old Yverne Jean was last seen in Miami around the 10300 block of Northwest Seventh Avenue in a vehicle at approximately 5:30 p.m., Thursday.

Jean stands at 5 feet, 5 inches, weighs around 150 pounds and has brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with blue pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the above subject and/or case should contact Deputy A. Madrigal, at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3214 (Desk), email u307222@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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