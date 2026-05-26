MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who was reported missing from a Miami neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, Smikle Newton was last seen in an unspecified part of the Allapattah area on Monday.

Newton stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs around 120 pounds, is bald and has brown eyes. He was wearing a purple baseball cap, a black shirt and black pajama pants at the time of his disappearance.

Investigators said Newton meets the criteria for a missing endangered adult.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Miami Police Detective D. Solano, or any on-duty detective of the department’s Special Victims Unit, at 305-603-6300 or SVU@Miami-Police.org.

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