MIAMI (WSVN) - The search is underway for a missing man from Miami.

Authorities said 76-year-old Maurel Dure was last seen in the area of the 1100 Block of NW 116 Street on June 6 at approximately 7 a.m.

Officials said Dure stands at 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs 135 pounds.

He has brown eyes and is bald.

Dure was last seen in a red jacket, khaki pants, and white and blue sneakers.

The missing person has not contacted any family or friends and may be in need of services.

Anyone with information on the above subject and/or case should contact Deputy Y. Hernandez., at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3279 (Desk), email

u307259@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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