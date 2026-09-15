Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly woman who was reported missing from Homestead.

According to the Homestead Police Department, 74-year-old Marie Rose Guerrier, was last seen in the area of 174 NE 13th Circle.

Guerrier stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs approximately 130 pounds, and has brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black and brown wig, a black sweater, red and gold patterned shirt, black pants, and gold sandals.

Authorities said that Guerrier suffers from Alzheimer’s, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

Anyone who sees Marie Rose Guerrier or has information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact the Homestead Police Department immediately at 305-247-1535, or you can stay anonymous by calling 471-TIPS.

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