MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a 13-year-old girl from Miami who has been missing for over a month.

According to authorities, Victoria Charlotin was last seen at approximately 6:45 a.m. on Aug. 24 near the 400 block of Northwest 149th Street in Miami.

Charlotin stands at 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs 170 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information should contact Deputy M. Ritch Jr. at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3257 (Desk), email u308129@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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