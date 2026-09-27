NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives are on the lookout for a missing child from Northwest Miami-Dade County.

Isis Johnson, 12, is missing from the 2400 Block of NW 68th St by Gladeview on Sept. 27.

Johnson stands at 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs 180 pounds.

She has brown eyes and black hair.

According to deputies, it is unknown what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts should contact Deputy Y. Hernandez 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3279 (Desk), email u307259@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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