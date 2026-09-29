NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing from Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Derius Frye was last seen along the 3000 block of Northwest 61st Street on Monday.

Frye stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds, and has black hair and black eyes. He was wearing a burgundy school uniform shirt, khaki pants and black shoes at the time of his disappearance, and he was also carrying a black book bag with monster design.

Detectives said Frye meets the criteria for a missing endangered juvenile and may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact MDSO Deputy D. Guzman at 305-715-3300 (office), 305-715-3292 (desk), email u309125@mdso.com or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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