NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A motorized scooter was found in flames directly next to a fuel pump in Northeast Miami, Saturday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a Mobil gas station on the 11100 block of Biscayne Boulevard following reports of a scooter on fire.

Multiple fire units worked to contain the hazard and prevent an explosion, and successfully managed to extinguish the flames.

The scooter was destroyed by the fire, and the nearby fuel pump and above canopy was badly damaged.

No injuries were reported.

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