SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man operating a scooter is in critical condition after being involved in an accident at the intersection of Southwest 27th Avenue and Coral Way.

According to Miami Fire, they responded on scene and found a 64-year-old male thrown from the scooter. The patient was transported to Ryder Trauma Center with in critical condition with multiple injuries.

7Skyforce hovered above scene of the crash where debris from the scooter was scattered in the road.

The car involved was seen on a sidewalk with substantial damage to the right fender area.

The crash caused major traffic delays in the area.

Southbound lanes have since been reopened, but Eastbound and Westbound Coral Way is still blocked.

The clean up process is currently underway with a tow truck on scene to remove the scooter and workers were spotted sweeping the debris out of the roadway.

