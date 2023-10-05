SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - In an adorable addition to the Zoo Miami family, a White-Faced Saki monkey was born on Wednesday, Sept. 27, and the zoo is buzzing with excitement as this rare birth unfolded.

Since the birth, both mom and baby have been enjoying their privacy in a secluded holding area, ensuring an undisturbed bonding experience. Over the past week, the newborn has been thriving, nursing happily, and showing signs of good health.

White-Faced Saki monkey was born on Wednesday, Sept. 27. (Courtesy: Zoo Miami) The newborn has been thriving, nursing happily, and showing signs of good health. (Courtesy: Zoo Miami) White-Faced Saki monkeys are renowned for their arboreal lifestyle in the tropical forests of Venezuela, Guyana, French Guiana, Brazil, and Suriname. (Courtesy: Zoo Miami) Mother, Alejandra, has proven to be an exceptionally protective parent, cradling her infant on her chest, almost entirely hidden beneath a thick coat of hair. (Courtesy: Zoo Miami) Mom and baby have been enjoying their privacy in a secluded holding area. (Courtesy: Zoo Miami)

The mother, named “Alejandra,” hails from the Oregon Zoo and is 13 years old. She’s proven to be an exceptionally protective parent, cradling her infant on her chest, almost entirely hidden beneath a thick coat of hair. The baby’s gender remains a mystery for now. On the other side, the proud father, “Macky,” also 13 years old, was born at the Ellen Trout Zoo in Texas.

White-Faced Saki monkeys are renowned for their arboreal lifestyle in the tropical forests of Venezuela, Guyana, French Guiana, Brazil, and Suriname.

Their remarkable ability to leap up to 30 feet between trees as they traverse the forest canopy is a sight to behold. Their diet consists mainly of fruits, seeds, nuts, and invertebrates. With their striking thick fur and bushy tails, adult Saki monkeys typically weigh between 3 and 4 pounds.

Males sport black hair and white faces, while females are generally brown to gray without the white face. In the wild, they face threats from large birds of prey, jaguars, ocelots, and large constrictor snakes, with habitat loss and the pet trade posing additional risks. Despite these challenges, their wild population remains stable.

Looking ahead, you can catch glimpses of the mother and baby duo intermittently at the Flooded Forest Building within Zoo Miami’s Amazon and Beyond Exhibit as the infant acclimates to its new surroundings.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.