Rowdy revelers flood residential areas of South Beach after 8 p.m. curfew

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Large crowds of revelers driven away from South Beach’s entertainment district due to a new curfew headed several blocks west to throw loud and disruptive street parties in residential neighborhoods.

Cellphone video captured hundreds of people outside an apartment complex in the area of Euclid Avenue and Eighth Street, Sunday night.

The impromptu soirée took place after police officers cleared Ocean Drive, Collins Avenue and Washington Avenue between Fifth and 16th streets as part of an 8 p.m. curfew that city officials announced on Saturday as a measure to curb overwhelming spring break crowds.

“Some of the folks that are coming are coming with bad intention,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

Matteo Chialastri, who owns the complex on Euclid and Eighth, said the families who live there were jolted from their sleep overnight.

“It’s a big problem for the residential people living there,” he said.

Cellphone video captured revelers dancing on residents’ cars and making their way into balconies at the complex.

“I have one family that lives on the first floor, and it’s a family of four with two kids. As soon as you open the door, you have a thousand people dancing in front of you,” said Chialastri.

The ruckus started about a half hour after Sunday’s curfew went into effect.

Officials said the curfew will be enforced between Thursday and Sunday. City commissioners have since voted to extend it until at least April 11.

“Action must be taken. Action will be taken,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez.

The unruly behavior has garnered national headlines over the past week.

Police said they have made over 1,000 arrests between Feb. 3 and Sunday.

“We are going to see the arrest numbers increase. It is not something we are proud of,” said Rodriguez.

Officers have seized 120 firearms since Feb. 3, police said.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.