Police disperse spring breakers for 2nd night after Miami Beach commissioners vote to extend 8 p.m. curfew

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police have dispersed throngs of revelers from the city’s entertainment district for the second consecutive night, hours after commissioners voted to extend an 8 p.m. curfew and eastbound causeway closures until the end of spring break.

Commissioners passed the motion to extend the emergency declaration issued Saturday during an emergency hearing held Sunday afternoon.

“The goal here is to contain the overwhelming crowd of visitors and the potential for violence,” said Miami Beach Interim City Manager Raul Aguila.

Motion to extend emergency declaration during #SpringBreak passes by @MiamiBeachNews. Thurs-Sun there will be an 8PM curfew in Entertainment District. EB Cswy. closures (I-395, I-195, Venetian) from 10PM-6AM w/lane[s] open for locals & delivery drivers. @wsvn #7News — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) March 21, 2021

The motion states the 8 p.m. curfew in South Beach’s entertainment district and eastbound closures on the MacArthur, Julia Tuttle and Venetian causeways will be enforced Thursday thru Sunday until the end of spring break or April 11.

Eastbound lanes on the causeways will be shut down from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. with the exception of a lane or lanes that will remain open for residents, hotel guests, delivery drivers and people heading into work. Delivery service, however, will only be allowed until 2 a.m.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said this spring break has been like no other.

“What’s been going on in our city for the past month or longer, but certainly over the last month and increasing over the past week or two, has been a real, I think, jeopardizing of public safety,” he said.

Current situation on South Beach (8th just W of Ocean Dr.) 15 minutes before curfew. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/DpjvKJ4B8L — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) March 21, 2021

Police were able to disperse the large crowds on Ocean Drive, Collins Avenue and Washington Avenue on Saturday just over an hour after they appeared to remain in place at 8 p.m.

We pride ourselves on being a city of inclusiveness and diversity, but that does not give anyone the license of the freedom to engage in lawlessness,” said Aguila.

Officials said most of the unruly behavior has taken place in the entertainment district, and it has been fairly uneventful by comparison everywhere else in the city.

Police have made over 1,000 arrests from Feb. 3 until Saturday.

“Close to 400 [arrests] were misdemeanors,” said Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Clements. “What’s alarming to our staff is the amount of firearms we’ve uncovered. We’re up to 86 now since February 3rd.”

South Beach today has been relatively toned down so far compared to the last two days re: crowd size, but the vibe feels like it’s changing a bit. Cops say this guy ran from a traffic stop. This apprehension happened just east of Ocean Dr btwn 4th & 5th St. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Mo5XxNywyl — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) March 21, 2021

More than 50% of those arrested were not Florida residents, officials said.

“We are attracting all sorts of folks from all over the country. When you look at the people here, they aren’t residents. They’re not even county residents,” said Gelber.

