NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover crash in North Miami-Dade has caused traffic delays.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the crash on the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 between 151st Street and the Golden Glades on Wednesday evening.

Details remain limited on how the crash occurred or if there are any injuries, but traffic cameras show a big traffic delay on the highway.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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