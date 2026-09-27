NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A severe rollover traffic accident in Westview left one person trapped in a flipped over car, Saturday .

The collision occurred at the intersection of NW 119th Street and NW 22nd Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade when a car broadsided the victim’s SUV.

Upon arrival, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue worked to free the occupant of the vehicle and provide emergency care.

Crews successfully rescued the victim after cutting through the car’s roof.

The other car involved in the incident suffered front end damage and both vehicles were hauled away from the scene.

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