MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews responded to reports of a water main break in Miami Lakes and after 14 hours of restoration, the roads that were consequently shut down have now been reopened.

Workers worked over night after and into the early morning hours on Tuesday after a major water main break in the area of Northwest 67th Avenue and Miami Lakes Drive, just before 5 p.m., Monday.

Video from 7Skyforce showed the intersection flooded and water bubbling up, along with a car stuck in the break.

On Tuesday, the water receded, but not before flooding reached 1.5 to 2 feet deep in the area, reaching the shopping plazas on both sides of the street and covering up the concrete on the median.

According to Miami-Dade Police, a media company was working on the road in the area and broke a water main, leading a woman to drive her car into an uncovered manhole.

Marie Merone, who wished to remain anonymous as she spoke to 7News, said she was behind the wheel of a Suzuki on her way to work when she drove into the water main.

“I jumped out of the passenger side,” said Merone. “It went deep.”

“And it just happened really quick?” asked the reporter.

“Yeah, like in two seconds,” said Merone. “The water, it keep coming and coming. I see my feet with the water on the side of the car. I’m screaming!”

As she waited for police, Merone said the wet mess only got worse as cars continued to cruise by.

“Everybody crazy driving. My car go in the sink hole,” said Merone.

According to Miami-Dade Water and Sewer, the spewing water is due to a private contractor striking the water main, which pushed the man hole cover out and sent Merone’s car front left tire in.

After nearly three and a half hours, public works crews shut off all of the valves to stop the water from spitting up.

Miami Lakes Council Member Ray Garcia is warning neighbors of what to do following this incident.

“The water main erupted. It’s a major 12-inch water main. Please, for now, boil the water, don’t drink the water,” said Garcia.

This is the second incident in the area. Last Thursday, the city posted on X that there was a gas leak in the exact same area.

Businesses in the area shut down for hours due to the gas leak.

But on Monday, it was Merone who felt shut down.

“I want to pass out, but I can’t because I need my life, but I want to pass out,” said Merone.

According to police, Merone’s car is a total loss. After a few hours, tow trucks were able to pull her SUV out and tow it away.

Merone said her car is super important to her as she uses it for everyday life such as taking her kids to school and herself to work.

According to Miami-Dade Water and Sewer, crews have isolated the damaged portion of the pipe. Repairs are expected to be completed between four to six hours. Northwest 67th Avenue between Main Street and Miami Lakes Drive will remain closed until road restoration is completed.

Restaurants in the area, who 7News spoke to, said that their water remains OK and they continued serving people in the area.

Crews remained on the scene Tuesday attempting to get the situation under control. It is unclear how long it will take to repair the water main. Just before 8 a.m., the road reopened to traffic.

Comcast released the following statement about the water main break:

We take matters like these seriously and are working with our business partner to determine the cause of the incident. We will determine appropriate next steps based on the outcome of our investigation.” Comcast spokesperson

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.