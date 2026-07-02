MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - New doorbell video captured what appears to be an armed man approaching a home in Miami Shores.

According to Miami Shores Police, the man, who was seen carrying what appears to be a long-barreled rifle or shotgun, rang the doorbell of the home, located in an unspecified of the village, and waited around 15 seconds before he left the property and headed southbound.

The resident said that they didn’t recognize the person and told police they had never seen thus individual before.

Investigators urge anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of this man to contact the Miami Shores Police Department at 305-759-2468.

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