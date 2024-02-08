MIAMI (WSVN) - Metromover riders were not happy to learn about an upcoming closure that might complicate their commutes.

Miami-Dade Transit on Thursday announced an extended yearlong closure of the Inner Loop starting later this year as they make repairs and improvements to the transit system.

County officials said they are shutting down the Inner Loop to test and store the newly retrofitted mover cars.

Officials said the system overall will remain open and operational. Riders will still be able to travel through downtown Miami, Brickell and the Omni Loop districts.

The Inner Loop is the route that takes riders through Bayfront Park, the Knight Center and Government Center. It is one-third of the Metromover system, the train service that takes people all over Miami-Dade County.

Residents spoke to 7News to share their displeasure with the plan.

“For a third of that to disappear, that’s going to affect where people like me can go,” said Michael, who is visiting from London.

“I think it is a bad decision,” said Elizabeth Zeledon, who takes the Inner Loop every day. “You are not considering everyone’s needs, and that is very important. There is a lot of people here that doesn’t have a car and uses it every day.”

Another resident, Ricardo, is also not happy.

“For me, it’s very bad, because it makes it more difficult for transportation,” he said.

“As someone who is not from here, this sort of infrastructure is invaluable as a tourist when you are trying to figure out where to go,” said Michael.

News of the upcoming Inner Loop closure comes on the heels of major renovations and replacements by Miami-Dade County at Miami International Airport, where they announced that the SkyTrain, which has been closed since Sept. 2023, will hopefully be 75% functional this spring.

An exact date for the upcoming Inner Loop closure has not been determined.

When the upgrades are completed, the various loops — Inner, Brickell and Omni — will be able to run in different directions as needed, unlike the current system, which can only move in one direction.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.