SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A report of a bomb threat at a Walmart at the 8400 block of Southwest Miami-Dade caused deputies from the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office to investigate Saturday morning.

MDSO deputies conducted a security sweep, with officials saying that the search yielded negative results.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials have said that the threat was unfounded, but have not released any additional information.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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