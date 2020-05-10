Religious organizations, Miami-Dade school district team up for meal distribution

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Religious organizations representing multiple faiths joined Miami-Dade County Public Schools to host a meal distribution in Miami Gardens.

Word spread quickly around the community about Wednesday’s “grab and go” drive-thru event. 7News cameras captured a long line of cars at the Islamic Center of Greater Miami.

“The line represents the long line of need in or community, across our country right now,” said Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

Among those in line was Don Spruill, a chef at Hard Rock Stadium.

“Stimulus payments are taking a little longer, unemployment is dragging on and on,” he said, “so right when you think you’re about to get low, something like this pops up.”

Because of the coronavirus crisis, Spruill waited in line so he could help feed his grandchildren.

“Everybody’s going through the same thing,” he said.

That’s why people from various organizations and faiths teamed up to give 500 kosher meals that were cooked in a kosher restaurant.

“I think that good people are trying to find an opportunity out of a crisis,” he said.

“I think that as human beings, it is our obligation to help our friends and neighbors,” said Khalid Mirza with the Islamic Center of Greater Miami.

Miami-Dade Public Schools and members of the Muslim community have been distributing meals to children and their families in an effort to do as much as possible to help.

Organizers said one of the best parts about the event is that it shows unity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s open to anybody. Everybody can come,” said Mirza.

“Amid this crisis, it is a gesture that I hope is not an end bu a true beginning of much more to come,” said Carvalho.

School district officials and members of the congregations are already discussing the pssibility of partnering up again very soon.

For more information about food distributions in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.