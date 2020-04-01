Restaurants and organizations offering free food

(WSVN) - Various restaurants and organizations are offering free meals in the midst of the pandemic.

Cathedral Church of God in Deerfield Beach is hosting a free spaghetti lunch for Deerfield Beach Students at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The event is a drive-by and pick up event and is located at 365 South Dixie Highway.

Latin Cuisine Caribe Restaurant is offering free meals to the public from 3 to 6 p.m. through Friday at various locations. Wednesday, they will be located at 3953 N.W. 7th St in Miami. Thursday, they will be located at 9712 S.W. 24th St. in West Miami Dade and Friday, they will be located at 285 N.W. 27th Ave. in Miami.

DeliverLean with Alonzo Mourning and the Overtown Youth Center will distribute free meals at Gibson Park every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The address is Gibson Park, 401 NW 12th Street, Miami.

Co-Owner Manny Teague of Bowl’d Acai and Fruit Smoothie Bowls in Oakland Park is giving free organic oatmeal to any student from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. They are located at 1520 E. Commercial Blvd. in Oakland Park.

