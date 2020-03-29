Publix begins installing plexiglass barriers in stores

MIAMI (WSVN) - Publix stores have begun installing plexiglass barriers at their stores across South Florida.

Cellphone video recorded at a Publix in Miami captured one of the plexiglass barriers at a register, Sunday.

The supermarket chain had announced last week that they would install them in all of their stores.

Many other stores have been taking extra safety measures as well by using markings to ensure people inside are practicing social distancing.

