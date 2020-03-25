Publix says they will install plexiglass around cash registers in coming weeks

Publix has announced they will be installing plexiglass barriers around their cash registers in the coming weeks.

The chain confirmed to Fox 13 that all 1,200 locations should have the barriers installed at the cash registers within two weeks.

“We have installed and tested the plexiglass and have decided to expand this effort companywide,” spokeswoman Maria Brous told the station in an email. “Installations will begin this weekend, and we expect to be completed within the next two weeks.”

The move comes after recommendations to socially isolate and for people to keep a healthy distance from each other in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

