NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coral Springs woman was arrested Thursday after authorities say she entered a North Miami Beach preschool, stole a cellphone and later assaulted officers during her arrest, according to an arrest report.

Lauren Ashley Rosario, 33, faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including grand theft, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, disturbing a school or religious assembly, trespassing on school grounds and battery.

Officers were dispatched at about 10:01 a.m. to KLA Pre-School, 13702 Biscayne Boulevard, following a report of a disturbance involving a stolen cellphone, the report states. Investigators say Rosario entered the property by following a parent inside and later fled with an iPhone 15 valued at $1,100.

Teachers told officers Rosario appeared agitated, breathing heavily and sweating when she asked to use a cellphone. After several minutes, she became belligerent and was asked to leave because she was causing a disturbance and blocking access to the school, according to the report.

As staff attempted to manage the situation, Rosario allegedly pushed one of the teachers multiple times before leaving the property with a teacher’s cellphone, the report states.

Using tracking data and video provided by the victim, officers located Rosario at 13715 Biscayne Boulevard.

Rosario tried to walk away while being detained and when an officer attempted to restrain her, she allegedly struck him in the face with a water bottle. While being placed into a patrol vehicle, Rosario kicked another officer in the thighs and continued to be combative before being transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, according to the report.

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