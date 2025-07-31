MIAMI (WSVN) - A rollover wreck in Miami caused by a driver who fled a traffic stop sent four people to the hospital and led deputies to take two people into custody, authorities said, and officials said a pregnant woman was among the victims.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a traffic crash with trapped occupants at the intersection of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 26th Street, Wednesday night.

Upon arrival, crews found two vehicles involved in a crash with one of them flipped on its side.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, this all started when their Robbery Intervention Detail attempted to stop a vehicle near NW 56th Street and 27th Avenue when the driver sped away.

Deputies issued a “be on the lookout” as, they said the vehicle was driving recklessly.

Minutes later, investigators said, the crash took place.

Cellphone video showed good Samaritans helping MDSO deputies rocking the overturned car back and forth in an attempt to get it back upright.

A man was also seen on the ground next to a deputy, though it’s unclear if he was being detained or just a witness to the crash.

The Miami Technical Rescue Team was called to cut through the vehicle and safely extricate the victims.

Still photos from Miami Fire Rescue showed the mangled vehicles after rescue crews pulled out all of the passengers.

Officials said a total of five adults were removed from the cars and evaluated. Four of them were transported to Ryder Trauma Center.

7News cameras captured one patient as they arrived at the hospital.

According to MDSO, all four injured victims are listed in critical but stable condition.

A spokesperson for MDSO indicated there was no pursuit, contrary to a witness account. Detectives said they determined the vehicle that fled the traffic stop was they one that caused the crash.

Two subjects have been detained, investigators said.

A witness who spoke with 7News went on to say he hopes nobody in the crash was seriously hurt.

“Anytime you see them having to get the saw, they can’t pry it open themselves, it’s not a good look,” the witness said. “I was just hoping and praying that nobody got injured for real.”

Officials have reopened the roadway after they cleared debris and towed away the damaged vehicles.

MDSO is now investigating.

