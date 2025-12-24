SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - The Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs, and South Florida residents and visitors eager to purchase tickets shared what they would do if they end up winning the big prize.

At Dolphin Mall on Wednesday, shoppers picking up last-minute Christmas gifts lit up at the mention of the $1.7 billion jackpot.

The prize has risen after months without a winner, and now local and out-of-town shoppers hope to get that Christmas Eve cha-ching.

“I’m going home rich, yes, from Pittsburgh, yes,” said a shopper visiting from Pennsylvania.

“She called me, she told me, we’re playing now, she called me, she said, we definitely gotta play,” added her family member.

7News asked these shoppers what they would do if they won the jackpot.

“When we get done with this cruise, me and my family would go to another island,” said the shopper from Pennsylvania.

“That’s my mother-in-law, wifey, we’re done, I’m going to marry her now,” joked the woman’s son-in-law.

Other shoppers’ answers varied when asked the same question.

“It’s impossible to think about it, I mean, I wouldn’t know,” said a man.

“I’d give it away. You can’t have that much money and not give it away,” said another man.

The Powerball drawing will take place Wednesday night.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.