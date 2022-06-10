SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - The Sweetwater Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a suspected car thief.

Police released a photo of the alleged thief after she was caught on surveillance, Friday afternoon.

The thief, a woman, stole the vehicle on Thursday after the driver left the car running outside of Adela’s Coin Laundry located at 11050 W. Flagler St.

A baby was inside the vehicle when it was stolen but was reunited with her mother after the thief dropped the baby off with a customer at a Chinese restaurant.

If you have any information on the suspect please contact Sweetwater Police at 305-552-9900 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

— Sweetwater Police (@SweetwaterPD) June 10, 2022

