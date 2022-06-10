SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A car was stolen in Sweetwater with a baby on board.

According to police, the child’s mother left her car running outside of a laundromat near West Flagler Street and 110th Avenue Thursday, when a stranger walked up, hopped in and took off.

The car thief later dropped the baby off with a customer at a restaurant along Southwest Eighth Street in West Miami-Dade.

The girl was not hurt and was safely reunited with her mother.

