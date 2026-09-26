HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah Police are seeking the public’s help finding a missing elderly man.

According to authorities, 91-year-old Gilberto Munoz was last seen leaving Hialeah Hospital around noon on Friday, after telling his wife that he was going home to get food.

Munoz was last seen wearing a gray baseball cap, gray shirt, black pants, black jacket and black shoes.

He stands at 5 feet, 6 inches and weighs around 130 pounds.

Officials say Munoz suffers from Alzheimer’s and other ailments which require medication.

Anyone with information on Munoz’s whereabouts is asked to please contact the Hialeah Police Department at (305) 687-2525.

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