SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A situation unfolded in Sunny Isles Beach on Monday as police reportedly opened fire on an armed carjacker. No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting and authorities said they have two suspects in custody.

The incident began in the early hours of the morning in North Miami Beach and ended in front of a condominium located near the intersection of Collins Avenue and Sunny Isles Boulevard. Law enforcement launched an investigation overnight, which temporarily led to the closure of a condominium building, but the area has since been cleared.

Around 5 a.m., a white BMW believed to be connected to the incident, was towed away from the scene.

Video footage from the area, captured around 2 a.m., showed crime scene investigators on-site as they collected evidence. It appears that at some point during the incident, the white BMW collided with a Sunny Isles police cruiser.

North Miami Beach Police officials confirmed that they were investigating an armed carjacking, which ultimately led to an officer-involved shooting. Police said no injuries were reported.

Video footage obtained from OnlyInDade showed police officers escorting a man to a cruiser and taking him into custody. Officials have disclosed that two individuals have been apprehended in connection with the crime, and there is no active search for any additional suspects at this time.

The North Miami Beach Police Department continues to investigate the armed carjacking.

