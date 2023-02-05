WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested the man who, they said, opened fire at a Florida City Police officer who was in a cruiser.

Detectives said they took Virgilio Salgado into custody without incident on Saturday night.

According to investigators, the 28-year-old suspect was driving the same vehicle that was used during the early Saturday morning shooting near Northwest Seventh Avenue and Second Street.

Police said one of their officers was sitting in the patrol unit when the shots were fired. Fortunately, the officer was not hurt.

Detectives said they were able to identify Salgado through the officer’s body camera footage, as well as technology that the city has implemented in recent years.

The suspect, who has a chest tattoo that reads “Cop Killer,” faces a list of charges, including aggravated assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer and driving with a suspended license.

As of Sunday afternoon, he is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on $21,000 bond. Once he is released, he will remain on house arrest.

