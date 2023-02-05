FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A police officer came under fire while patrolling the streets of Florida City, leaving residents shaken up and concerned for their safety.

Area residents were left shaken by the gunfire near Northwest Seventh Avenue and Second Street, early Saturday morning.

“I heard screaming, fighting and then, like 10 minutes later, I heard gunshots,” said a woman who lives in the area.

Those shots, investigators said, were aimed at a Florida City Police officer.

The woman, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera, said she heard the bullets at around 4 a.m.

“It’s scary,” she said.

According to police, one of their officers was sitting in the patrol unit when the shots were fired, but the person who pulled the trigger got away.

Shortly after, detectives arrived at the scene and began their investigation. They taped off the area while they collected evidence and shell casings.

Police said the officer was not hurt.

The woman who lives in the area said she hopes the person brazen enough to shoot at a police officer is caught quickly.

“I’m glad he’s OK, but I just hope that they find the person [responsible], ’cause imagine, if he’s bold enough to do that, he’d be bold enough to do it to somebody else, a random person, not even a cop,” she said.

If you have any information on this incident or the gunman’s whereabouts, call Florida City Police at 305-247-8223 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

