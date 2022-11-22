NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting outside of a home in North Miami Beach.

The crime scene was blocked off on Northeast 15th Place and 185th Street, Tuesday morning.

Two vehicles appeared to have bullet holes in them.

Homeowners said the shooting happened earlier in the day and investigators have been on the scene since trying to figure out what occurred.

Police have not released any names of suspects.

According to the homeowner, an 18-year-old relative used to live in the house and believes the shooter was targeting him.

A shooting occurred outside of the same home Monday night, making this shooting the third time the house was targeted.

Police have not confirmed any of the information the homeowner is speculating.

