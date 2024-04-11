MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A homeless man was arrested in Miami Beach for allegedly exposing himself to a 7-year-old girl.

The suspect was identified as 39-year-old Pedro Maldonado.

According to Investigators, Maldonado also tried to grab that girl along Lincoln Road.

He has previous criminal history and faced a judge, Thursday morning.

Maldonado also faces a list of charges, which include lewd and lascivious behavior and battery.

